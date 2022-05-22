Aspire Wealth Management Corp Acquires Shares of 92,448 Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 92,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,473,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 6.1% of Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $74.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,383,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,601,932. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $73.22 and a 1 year high of $82.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.34.

