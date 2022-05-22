Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC Acquires Shares of 2,660 Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,146.5% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,552,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,786,406 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 11.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,695,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,154,682,000 after buying an additional 4,477,785 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 9.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,133,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,375,319,000 after buying an additional 1,229,381 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1,808.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,197,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,595,000 after buying an additional 1,135,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 9.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,251,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $997,592,000 after buying an additional 921,218 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.06.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at $14,230,305.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MS traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.37. The stock had a trading volume of 8,705,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,750,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $76.75 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.96. The firm has a market cap of $138.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.42.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

