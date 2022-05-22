Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC Raises Stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM)

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC lifted its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,276,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,382,000 after acquiring an additional 80,154 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF in the third quarter valued at about $827,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 161.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 15,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 47.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.20. The stock had a trading volume of 746,475 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.16 and a 200 day moving average of $33.26.

