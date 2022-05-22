Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) is Teton Advisors Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Teton Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 219,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Astec Industries comprises about 2.2% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.96% of Astec Industries worth $15,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Astec Industries by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,458,000 after purchasing an additional 51,617 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Astec Industries by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Astec Industries by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,816 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Astec Industries by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Astec Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $700,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Astec Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

NASDAQ:ASTE opened at $44.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.38 and a beta of 1.30. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.31 and a 1-year high of $75.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.66.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.24. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $291.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.76%.

About Astec Industries (Get Rating)

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.