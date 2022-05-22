ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of AACG opened at $1.01 on Friday. ATA Creativity Global has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $4.75. The stock has a market cap of $31.92 million, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $11.39 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AACG. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ATA Creativity Global in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of ATA Creativity Global by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 39,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATA Creativity Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $784,000. Institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China. The company's educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, K-12 education assessment, and other educational services.

