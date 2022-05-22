Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Athersys, Inc., a late stage biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused primarily on treating critical care indications neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, pulmonary and other conditions. The company’s lead platform product is MultiStem cell therapy, an off the shelf allogeneic stem cell product currently in Phase 3 clinical development for treating ischemic stroke. Based on promising Phase 2 results, this program has received Fast Track and RMAT (equivalent to Breakthrough Therapy for regenerative medicine treatments) designations from the FDA, as well as similar designations in Japan. The company also has an ongoing Phase II clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; a planned Phase II for trauma (supported by the DOD). “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ATHX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Athersys in a research report on Friday, May 6th. They set a sell rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Athersys from $1.25 to $1.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of ATHX stock opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average of $0.84. Athersys has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $65.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of -1.29.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Athersys will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel A. Camardo acquired 132,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $102,256.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATHX. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athersys during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athersys during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its stake in Athersys by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Athersys by 166.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 21,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Athersys in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 22.39% of the company’s stock.

Athersys Company Profile

