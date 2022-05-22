ATOME Energy (LON:ATOM) Shares Up 4.8%

ATOME Energy PLC (LON:ATOM – Get Rating) rose 4.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 115 ($1.42) and last traded at GBX 110 ($1.36). Approximately 39,624 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 87,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105 ($1.29).
The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 98.66.
About ATOME Energy (LON:ATOM)
