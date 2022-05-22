ATOME Energy (LON:ATOM) Shares Up 4.8%

ATOME Energy PLC (LON:ATOM – Get Rating) rose 4.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 115 ($1.42) and last traded at GBX 110 ($1.36). Approximately 39,624 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 87,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105 ($1.29).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 98.66.

About ATOME Energy (LON:ATOM)

ATOME Energy PLC, an alternative energy company, focuses on production, distribution, and sale of green hydrogen, ammonia, and oxygen. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Leeds, the United Kingdom.

