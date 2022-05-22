Autoliv, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.64 (NYSE:ALV)

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.64 per share by the auto parts company on Monday, June 13th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd.

Autoliv has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Autoliv has a payout ratio of 32.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Autoliv to earn $7.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.7%.

NYSE ALV opened at $76.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.67. Autoliv has a one year low of $69.69 and a one year high of $110.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Autoliv will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALV shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Autoliv in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $123.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Autoliv from $87.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.41.

In related news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $79,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mikael Bratt sold 935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total transaction of $91,003.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 21.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $138,693,000 after purchasing an additional 315,473 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the first quarter valued at $12,636,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 27.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 649,857 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,675,000 after acquiring an additional 141,560 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Autoliv by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 193,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,920,000 after buying an additional 140,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,994,029 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $152,425,000 after purchasing an additional 113,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

