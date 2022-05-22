Autonio (NIOX) One Day Volume Tops $8,302.00

Autonio (NIOX) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 21st. One Autonio coin can now be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Autonio has a total market cap of $528,063.28 and $8,302.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Autonio has traded down 36% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 69.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,713.31 or 0.12601582 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003390 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 377.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $146.65 or 0.00497664 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,476.17 or 1.84871492 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00033904 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008775 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . The official website for Autonio is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

