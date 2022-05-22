Autonio (NIOX) Trading 27.5% Lower Over Last Week

Autonio (NIOX) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. In the last week, Autonio has traded down 27.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Autonio coin can now be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Autonio has a market capitalization of $527,210.19 and approximately $54,633.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Autonio alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,198.20 or 0.10666030 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 529% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005964 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003332 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.71 or 0.00485934 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00033387 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008622 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . The official website for Autonio is auton.io

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.