AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research downgraded shares of AutoWeb from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on AutoWeb from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price objective on AutoWeb from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoWeb has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Get AutoWeb alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AUTO opened at $0.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.72. AutoWeb has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $4.35. The company has a market cap of $8.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.08.

AutoWeb ( NASDAQ:AUTO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.15). AutoWeb had a negative net margin of 14.11% and a negative return on equity of 76.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in AutoWeb by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 240,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 48,803 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in AutoWeb during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AutoWeb by 5.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Finally, Kokino LLC purchased a new position in AutoWeb during the fourth quarter worth about $3,308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

About AutoWeb (Get Rating)

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoWeb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoWeb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.