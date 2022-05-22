AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 99,808 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.14% of AvalonBay Communities worth $48,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 240.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $200.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $235.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.68. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $197.62 and a 52-week high of $259.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 79.10%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVB. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $276.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays cut their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $285.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.94.

About AvalonBay Communities (Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.