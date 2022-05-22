Avingtrans (LON:AVG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $433.95

Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 433.95 ($5.35) and traded as high as GBX 463 ($5.71). Avingtrans shares last traded at GBX 445 ($5.49), with a volume of 34,360 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £143.03 million and a P/E ratio of 5.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 455.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 433.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Avingtrans’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.81%.

In other Avingtrans news, insider Roger Steven McDowell sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 435 ($5.36), for a total transaction of £60,900 ($75,073.96).

Avingtrans plc manufactures and sells engineered components, systems, and services to the energy, medical, and infrastructure industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy-EPM, Energy-PSRE, and Medical-MII. The company designs, manufactures, integrates, and services electric motors and pumps, steam turbines, gas compressors, pressure vessels, blast doors, containers, and skidded systems.

