Axiom Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 25,678 Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Axiom Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 25,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 1.7% of Axiom Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.5% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.33. 2,664,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,940,556. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.67 and a fifty-two week high of $82.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.36.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
