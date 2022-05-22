Axiom Advisory LLC Invests $9.16 Million in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Axiom Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 35,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,158,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 7.5% of Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Axiom Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT traded up $1.05 on Friday, hitting $183.26. 321,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,912. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $174.01 and a 52 week high of $265.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

