Axiom Advisory LLC Makes New $476,000 Investment in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Axiom Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,809 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000. Twilio accounts for 0.4% of Axiom Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $1,678,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Twilio by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 52,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,703,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $3,660,000. Finally, Greycroft LP bought a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

NYSE TWLO traded up $1.21 on Friday, hitting $103.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,152,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,763,328. The company has a quick ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.67 and a 1-year high of $412.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.25 and its 200 day moving average is $196.05. The firm has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of -18.97 and a beta of 1.54.

TWLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.96.

In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $252,807.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,665 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,320.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $380,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 96,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,212,953.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,066,583. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Twilio (Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.