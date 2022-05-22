Axiom Advisory LLC Takes $238,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Axiom Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 0.2% of Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000.

IVW stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $61.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,899,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,189,997. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.79. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $59.95 and a 12-month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

