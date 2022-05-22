Axiom Advisory LLC Takes $3.64 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Axiom Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,642,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 3.0% of Axiom Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

VNQ traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $94.83. 4,471,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,394,547. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.89 and a 200-day moving average of $106.90. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $92.88 and a 12-month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

