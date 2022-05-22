Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Backblaze Inc. provides a foundation for businesses, developers, IT professionals and individuals to store, back up and archive data, host content, manage media, build their applications and more. Backblaze Inc. is based in SAN MATEO, Calif. “

Get Backblaze alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BLZE. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Backblaze from $23.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Backblaze from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Backblaze from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of 20.38.

BLZE opened at 5.85 on Wednesday. Backblaze has a 12 month low of 5.60 and a 12 month high of 36.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of 9.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.37 by -0.04. The company had revenue of 19.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 19.31 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Backblaze will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Backblaze by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,150,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,277,000 after acquiring an additional 124,001 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Backblaze by 269.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 301,271 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Backblaze during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,382,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Backblaze during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,374,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Backblaze by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares in the last quarter. 12.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Backblaze (Get Rating)

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Backblaze (BLZE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Backblaze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Backblaze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.