Banano (BAN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. One Banano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. Banano has a market cap of $10.22 million and $129,506.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Banano has traded down 8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 56.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,827.34 or 0.12777125 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 439.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003334 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003339 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00012765 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,944.16 or 0.99965025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001397 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003338 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Banano is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,969,225 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,945,769 coins. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official website is banano.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

