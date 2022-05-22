BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Announces Dividend of $0.03

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0264 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th.

OTCMKTS BDORY opened at $7.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average of $6.25. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

