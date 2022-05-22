BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Announces Dividend of $0.03

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0264 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th.
OTCMKTS BDORY opened at $7.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average of $6.25. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.
BANCO DO BRASIL/S Company Profile
