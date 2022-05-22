Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,169,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,248 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 1.4% of Quilter Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $53,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 198.0% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.41.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.86. The stock had a trading volume of 62,379,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,599,040. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $32.96 and a one year high of $50.11. The firm has a market cap of $272.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

