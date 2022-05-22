Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 29,946 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,124 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,946 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.15% of Vulcan Materials worth $42,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VMC. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 214.6% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 973.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Melissa H. Anderson bought 500 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $191.46 per share, for a total transaction of $95,730.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,730. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VMC opened at $160.03 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $156.53 and a fifty-two week high of $213.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.49. The company has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VMC. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.93.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

