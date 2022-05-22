Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 40,388 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 754,616 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,388 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.06% of Rio Tinto Group worth $50,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 308.2% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

RIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. HSBC initiated coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Liberum Capital cut Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,531.49.

Shares of RIO opened at $69.54 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $59.58 and a 1 year high of $91.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $4.785 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.