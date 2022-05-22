Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 177.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 558,436 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 357,117 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $46,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SSNC. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SSNC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.89.

SSNC stock opened at $62.06 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.31 and a twelve month high of $84.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.71.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.04). SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.85%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

