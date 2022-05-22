Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 555,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,994 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.13% of Otis Worldwide worth $47,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 483.3% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $73.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.88. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $71.07 and a twelve month high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 39.86%.

Several research analysts recently commented on OTIS shares. Cowen cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.31.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

