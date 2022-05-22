Bank of Montreal Can Buys 28,637 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,143,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,637 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 1.05% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $45,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 264.3% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 168.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 182.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWC opened at $36.21 on Friday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52-week low of $34.40 and a 52-week high of $41.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.41.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

