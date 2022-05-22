Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 421,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 11,760 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.12% of Ross Stores worth $48,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,371,486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,064,000 after acquiring an additional 353,069 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 60,222 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 146.3% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 20,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 11,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROST. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $71.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.75 and a 52-week high of $127.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.05. The company has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.62%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

