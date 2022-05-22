Bank of Montreal Can Grows Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 177.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 558,436 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357,117 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $46,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 10,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 5,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $62.06 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $58.31 and a one year high of $84.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.56.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.04). SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.85%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SSNC shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.89.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

