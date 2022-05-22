Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 3,331.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,034,013 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,003,876 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.71% of Synovus Financial worth $49,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNV. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Synovus Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Synovus Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

NYSE SNV opened at $39.20 on Friday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $37.98 and a 1-year high of $54.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.35 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 35.38%. Synovus Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.22%.

In other Synovus Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Blair acquired 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.49 per share, with a total value of $150,319.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Prochaska, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $41,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,290.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $277,159 in the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

