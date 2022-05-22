Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,194 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.25% of Clorox worth $52,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Clorox during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 4.0% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Clorox by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Clorox by 4.9% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 20,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Clorox during the third quarter worth approximately $547,000. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $132.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $141.36.

CLX stock opened at $138.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $127.02 and a fifty-two week high of $191.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.73. The stock has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.18.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 92.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,855.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

