Bank of Montreal Can Has $41.29 Million Stock Holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 548,467 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,309 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 1.64% of Winnebago Industries worth $41,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,597,000. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,043,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,075,000 after purchasing an additional 300,557 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 272.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 379,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,426,000 after purchasing an additional 277,420 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 511,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,025,000 after purchasing an additional 110,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,666,000 after purchasing an additional 81,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WGO. DA Davidson cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.11.

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock opened at $45.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.25 and its 200 day moving average is $64.30. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.56 and a 1 year high of $80.30.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.14%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

