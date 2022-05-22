Bank of Montreal Can Has $41.59 Million Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,444 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.17% of Sun Communities worth $41,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Sun Communities by 0.5% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 119,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,077,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Sun Communities by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,609,000 after purchasing an additional 16,771 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Sun Communities by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Sun Communities by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

Sun Communities stock opened at $157.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 50.87, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.63. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.51 and a 52 week high of $211.79.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 5.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 113.55%.

SUI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com lowered Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.60.

In other Sun Communities news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total transaction of $2,073,105.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,804,526.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total value of $88,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities (Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

