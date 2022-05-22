Bank of Montreal Can Has $48.68 Million Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 222,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,854 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Cummins were worth $48,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,956,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Cummins by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 24,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Cummins by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $463,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 37,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $7,767,945.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jennifer Rumsey sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $87,532.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,657.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,001 shares of company stock valued at $11,154,052 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.30.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $197.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $265.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

