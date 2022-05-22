Bank of Montreal Can Sells 32,473 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 32,473 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.10% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $49,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 95 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $718.25.

In other news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $3,446,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro bought 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $572.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $674.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $667.21. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $519.32 and a one year high of $748.68.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.31). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,699.29% and a net margin of 15.85%. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.58 EPS for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

