Bank of Montreal Can Sells 354,758 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 296,249 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 354,758 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.09% of TE Connectivity worth $47,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,654,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,422,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,854 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,733,221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $647,382,000 after acquiring an additional 32,334 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,596,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $741,665,000 after acquiring an additional 442,857 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,230,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $443,246,000 after acquiring an additional 509,004 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,806,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $452,779,000 after acquiring an additional 50,315 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $122.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $119.58 and a 1-year high of $166.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.42.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 29.59%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total value of $1,598,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,605. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.20.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

