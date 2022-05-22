Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,875 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 109,376 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.06% of Bank of Montreal worth $39,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 58,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,219,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,037,000 after acquiring an additional 45,508 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 140,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,039,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 39.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BMO opened at $102.05 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $95.37 and a 1 year high of $122.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $68.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.06.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 26.09%. Bank of Montreal’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 41.02%.

BMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$172.00 to C$171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Desjardins upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$161.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$167.00 to C$171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.71.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

