Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Stock Position Decreased by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,677 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.52% of Banner worth $10,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BANR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banner by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Banner by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Banner by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Banner by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 14,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Banner by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 54,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BANR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on Banner from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Banner from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

BANR opened at $54.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.15. Banner Co. has a 52-week low of $49.10 and a 52-week high of $66.79.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $138.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.20 million. Banner had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 32.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Banner’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

In other Banner news, Director Roberto R. Herencia acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.73 per share, for a total transaction of $98,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,210.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $178,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

