Barclays Reiterates Underweight Rating for British Land (LON:BLND)

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of British Land (LON:BLND – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 500 ($6.16) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.01) target price on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 475 ($5.86) target price on shares of British Land in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, British Land currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 529.29 ($6.52).

Shares of LON BLND opened at GBX 519 ($6.40) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £4.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.14. British Land has a 12-month low of GBX 441.70 ($5.45) and a 12-month high of GBX 563.80 ($6.95). The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 514.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 522.69.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 11.60 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from British Land’s previous dividend of $10.32. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. British Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.03%.

In related news, insider Bhavesh Mistry sold 1,893 shares of British Land stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 535 ($6.60), for a total value of £10,127.55 ($12,484.65). Also, insider Mark Aedy bought 1,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 533 ($6.57) per share, for a total transaction of £8,229.52 ($10,144.87). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,633 shares of company stock worth $868,394.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

