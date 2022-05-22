BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $61.95

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (LON:BVC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 61.95 ($0.76) and traded as low as GBX 41.65 ($0.51). BATM Advanced Communications shares last traded at GBX 42.25 ($0.52), with a volume of 194,649 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Get BATM Advanced Communications alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 47.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 61.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28. The stock has a market cap of £186.04 million and a P/E ratio of 16.25.

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides real-time technologies for networking solutions and bio-medical systems in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates in two divisions, Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical. The Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization in the fields of local and wide area networks, and premises management systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BATM Advanced Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BATM Advanced Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.