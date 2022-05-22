Baupost Group LLC MA Has $660.40 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Baupost Group LLC MA lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 62,700 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 6.5% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Baupost Group LLC MA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $660,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 570,715 shares of company stock valued at $75,992,391 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,186.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,127.46 and a twelve month high of $3,042.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,544.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,715.94. The company has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet shares are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOG. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,308.77.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

