Baupost Group LLC MA Purchases New Position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,402,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,372,000. Grab makes up about 0.4% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Baupost Group LLC MA owned about 0.17% of Grab as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Grab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. 46.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $3.21 on Friday. Grab Holdings Limited has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a current ratio of 8.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.24.

GRAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Grab in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Grab in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.60 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Grab in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Grab in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.40 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Grab from $5.80 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.22.

Grab Holdings Limited operates a transportation and fintech platform in Southeast Asia. It offers a range of services, including mobility, food, package and grocery delivery services, mobile payments, and financial services. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Singapore.

