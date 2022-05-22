Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “N/A” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €103.13 ($107.42).

Several research firms have issued reports on BMW. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($125.00) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America set a €85.00 ($88.54) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €112.00 ($116.67) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, May 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($90.63) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($140.63) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of BMW traded down €0.39 ($0.41) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €77.45 ($80.68). The stock had a trading volume of 1,558,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.21, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €67.58 ($70.40) and a 12 month high of €100.42 ($104.60). The firm has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion and a PE ratio of 4.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €77.83 and a 200 day moving average price of €85.94.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

