Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $395,149,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,231,268,000 after buying an additional 1,323,224 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 62.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,570,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $631,857,000 after buying an additional 986,940 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,489,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,561,871,000 after buying an additional 837,802 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,048,607 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,269,624,000 after buying an additional 388,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.63.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $3,908,290.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at $974,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $252.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $235.13 and a 52-week high of $280.62. The firm has a market cap of $71.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 54.89%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

