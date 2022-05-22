Beefy.Finance Reaches One Day Volume of $1.93 Million (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 21st. During the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded flat against the dollar. Beefy.Finance has a market capitalization of $87.76 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be bought for about $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00100422 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000641 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00020503 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001466 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.50 or 0.00310935 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00027387 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00009341 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000224 BTC.

About Beefy.Finance

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

