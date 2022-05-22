Belo Sun Mining (OTC:BSXGF) Shares Up 1.9%

Belo Sun Mining Corp (OTC:BSXGF – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.28. 370,011 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 536,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

Belo Sun Mining Company Profile (OTC:BSXGF)

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. Its flagship property is its 100% interest in the Volta Grande Gold project consisting of four mining concession applications, 11 exploration permits, and 63 exploration permits extension submitted covering a total area of 175,498 hectares located in the northern region of Pará State, Brazil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Belo Sun Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belo Sun Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.