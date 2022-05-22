Binemon 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $906,971.00 (BIN)

Binemon (BIN) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. During the last week, Binemon has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Binemon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Binemon has a total market capitalization of $1.79 million and approximately $906,971.00 worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Binemon alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,091.04 or 0.10324177 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 466.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00006047 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003336 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.83 or 0.00490432 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00033489 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008638 BTC.

Binemon Profile

Binemon’s total supply is 934,870,751 coins and its circulating supply is 784,870,751 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Binemon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binemon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binemon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binemon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Binemon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binemon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.