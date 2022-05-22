Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

BPTH has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Bio-Path from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Path from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Bio-Path stock opened at $3.13 on Friday. Bio-Path has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $8.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.76. The firm has a market cap of $22.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.75.

Bio-Path ( NASDAQ:BPTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Path will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPTH. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Bio-Path by 1,976.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 38,041 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Path by 23.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

