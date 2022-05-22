Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stock Holdings Cut by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Biogen were worth $5,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,319,000 after purchasing an additional 106,513 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Biogen by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,192,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $286,043,000 after purchasing an additional 62,060 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,131,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $271,365,000 after acquiring an additional 140,484 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,073,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $257,628,000 after acquiring an additional 92,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 798,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,679,000 after acquiring an additional 158,854 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIIB traded up $6.56 on Friday, hitting $199.65. The company had a trading volume of 972,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.42. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.16 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $207.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.04.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered Biogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Biogen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $227.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Biogen from $375.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.47.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

