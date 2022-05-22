BiShares Reaches 1-Day Volume of $12.00 (BISON)

BiShares (BISON) traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. One BiShares coin can now be purchased for $0.0529 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BiShares has traded up 19.1% against the U.S. dollar. BiShares has a total market capitalization of $22,796.35 and $12.00 worth of BiShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 73.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,702.30 or 0.12559638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003388 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 380.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.17 or 0.00499243 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,561.14 or 1.85092710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00034033 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008768 BTC.

BiShares Coin Profile

BiShares' total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 431,235 coins. BiShares' official Twitter account is @coingecko

BiShares Coin Trading

